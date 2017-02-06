We were contacted by Honor today in regard to this post. Honor's claim is that the March date is in reference to the review device we received for testing. March is not being promised as the timeline for the EMUI 5 / Android 7.0 update for owners of the Honor 6X. Instead, Honor defers to their original statement that it will receive the update in the first half of 2017. Honor declined to comment on whether that could still mean regular devices will get the update in March, and clarified that the statement we were provided regarding the March date was not meant for publication.
As such, if you own or are considering purchasing an Honor 6X, please know the Android Nougat / EMUI 5 update timeline is still H1 2017. The March date was specific to our review device, and was not meant as a promise to owners of the phone. We're sorry for the confusion this caused, but unfortunately it seems we jumped the gun on this one, guys. Updated by David R.
Original post:
The Honor 6X is Huawei's latest attempt to make a dent in the U.S. market. Aimed at "cost-conscious yet uncompromising Internet-minded millennial[s]," the phone packs in a lot of decent specs for $249. The bummer was that it shipped with Marshmallow with the iffy (at best) EMUI 4.1 in tow. But in a nice change of events, the Chinese manufacturer told us via email that the 6X will be getting Nougat/EMUI 5 in March.
Here's what Huawei said:
"The new EMUI for Honor 6X will be arriving next month, and it’s been updated based on consumer feedback. In case you or your team is planning a full review any time soon, it might be worthwhile to wait!"
For reference, the original timeline commitment was the first half of this year, so promising the update by the end of Q1 is fantastic in my book. No guarantees on whether EMUI 5 will look exactly the same on the 6X as it does on the Mate 9, since Huawei mentioned that "it’s been updated based on consumer feedback." So who knows, but I look forward to seeing what's in store.
