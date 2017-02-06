Modern websites are are extremely complex, composing of code running on both the user's device and the web server. Trying to perform all the tasks required to load a page, like rendering the content and executing JavaScript code, can often cause the browser to become unresponsive.

To help combat this, Google is working on implementing the Long Task API in Chrome. This allows web apps to identify what in particular is causing poor performance, and give web developers the information they need to fix it. For example, web apps can setup a listener for "long tasks" (processes that are taking longer than 50 milliseconds) which identify where the process came from in the first place. This could narrow down performance issues to a specific element, like an ad unit or buggy embedded video.

This, combined with the aggressive background tab throttling coming in a future release (although that applies to the desktop only, Chrome for Android already has something similar), should help reduce the chances of Chrome slowing down. The Long Task API just received 'Intent to Ship' in Chrome, meaning it will be enabled by default in Chrome soon. If you're interested in the technical details, see the source links below.