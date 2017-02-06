It's that time of month again where Google releases security fixes for Android. The Android Security Bulletin for February 2017 has just been posted, addressing 35 critical bugs - most of which affect Nexus and Pixel devices. The most severe issue that the February patch level fixes could enable remote code execution when processing media files.
There are two security patch levels for February - the first of which (Feb 1) addresses the above media vulnerability and a few others, while the second (Feb 5) includes fixes for the rest. As always, it's up for manufacturers to push these security updates to their devices, with the following Google devices receiving the update:
- Pixel XL (NOF26V, NOF26W for Rogers-specific fixes)
- Pixel (NOF26V, NOF26W for Rogers-specific fixes)
- Pixel C (N4F26O)
- Nexus 6P (N4F26O, NUF26K for Verizon only)
- Nexus 5X (N4F26O)
- Nexus 6 (NBD91Y, NBD91Z for AT&T only)
- Nexus Player (NMF26X)
- Nexus 9 LTE (N4F26Q)
- Nexus 9 Wi-Fi (N4F26Q)
Nexus and Pixel owners can expect an over-the-air update in the coming days with the security fixes. If you don't prefer waiting, you can flash the OTA images (in the second link below) without wiping your device.
