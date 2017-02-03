There hasn't been many new Android Wear devices lately, likely due to the delayed AW 2.0 release and major OEMs like Motorola and HTC backing out of the platform. New Balance is taking its first shot at Android Wear, with the RunIQ now available for purchase - for a penny short of $300.

As you might guess from the branding, the RunIQ is mostly geared towards fitness use. Unlike most Android Wear watches, the RunIQ is powered by an Intel CPU - the Atom Z34XX processor in this case. It's also packing Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS, an optical heart rate monitor, and a 410mAh battery.

The watch has three physical buttons - one for launching the Run IQ app, a standard home button, and another for controlling music or resetting laps. It ships with Android 1.5, but users can expect an update to 2.0 when Google puts it out.

The watch is currently sold out on Amazon, but you can still buy it from the New Balance site.