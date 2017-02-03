The Mobile Dev + Test conference is back this year and better than ever with in-depth Android development and mobile training, tutorials, keynotes, and sessions! In addition, it will be collocated with IoT Dev + Test. Both conferences will be happening at the Westin San Diego April 24–28, 2017. If you register for one conference, you gain access to both conference programs. You can pick and choose what content is right for you and build a customized week of learning and networking.
In addition to the two conferences offered together, a new 2-day training course has been added, Kick Start Your Android Development. You can learn to use Gradle, and Android Studio IE to develop Android applications, and more. To explore the mobile and IoT software testing tutorials, keynotes, and sessions, check out the full Mobile Dev + Test schedule and IoT Dev + Test schedule.
Android topics this year include:
- Kick Start Your Android Development (a 2-day training class)
- Building Cross-Platform Mobile Applications with C# and Xamarin
- Unit Testing Android Apps: A Hands-On Workshop
- Gradle for Android Developers
- The Present and Future of Mobile Test Automation with Appium
- Faster Native Application Development w/ Iconic2
- Creating Responsive Mobile Web Apps with Angular 2 and Angular Material
- And More!
Register using the exclusive Android Police discount code,
MDT17AP, to save up to an additional $200 off! If you register by Friday, February 24, you can combine this discount code with super early bird savings for up to $600 off (valid on packages over $400, discount is dependent on package selected).
Hope to see you there!
