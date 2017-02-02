Plex is simply awesome. I have been using the media server in some form or another for years and the Lifetime Pass sales are always extremely tempting. So when the service gets a new feature or addition, I pay attention. In this case, Amazon's personal assistant and Plex are coming together via a new Alexa skill.

If you own an Echo, Echo Dot, Tap, Fire TV, or Fire tablet, then you're golden. Just ask Alexa to play whatever you want, or you can ask her to make some suggestions. Those can range from offering up a series you haven't watched for awhile, resuming the video where you last left off, or bringing up something totally new that you haven't touched yet. This applies to the music in your library, too.

To get started, just tell Alexa to enable the Plex skill, link your account, then go from there. It's really up to you to decide what to do at this point.

Also announced for Plex Pass owners was the addition of Webhooks. These are events that happen within your media server that affect the outside world. For instance, once playback begins, your connected lights can dim, your smart drapes can close, or your A/V receiver can turn on. The possibilities are expansive and limited only by imagination.

If you're not using Plex, you are really missing out. The server is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux with great Android, iOS, and set-top box apps.