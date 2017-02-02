NVIDIA's SHIELD gaming set-top box is the hottest news in Android TV this year. The console was announced at CES at the start of 2017 and the regular version with 16GB of storage started shipping in the middle of January. But if you were waiting for the Pro version and its expanded 500GB of storage, you'll be happy to know that it's now available for sale.

Beside the larger 500GB storage, the Pro version has a MicroSD slot and a MicroUSB port (both of which can't be found on the regular 2017 SHIELD) and ships with the new controller but the old remote in the box. If you're wondering what's the difference between the remotes, the old one shipping with the 2017 Pro has no IR, but comes with a rechargeable battery and has a headphone jack. The new remote that comes with the regular 2017 SHIELD has no headphone jack, uses coin cell batteries, and has an IR blaster. You may prefer one or the other, but at least the remote is free this time around. The first version of the SHIELD Pro didn't even ship with a remote in the box, just the controller.

It's a bit difficult to find the new SHIELD Pro online because most searches land you on the previous SHIELD Pro version from 2015, so here's an easy list for you:

Regardless of where you buy the SHIELD Pro, the price is $299.99. What will differ between these retailers are the shipping cost and time as well as tax fees.