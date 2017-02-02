The Honor 6X is Huawei's latest attempt to make a dent in the U.S. market. Aimed at "cost-conscious yet uncompromising Internet-minded millennial[s]," the phone packs in a lot of decent specs for $249. The bummer was that it shipped with Marshmallow with the iffy (at best) EMUI 4.1 in tow. But in a nice change of events, the giant Chinese OEM said in email that the 6X will be getting Nougat/EMUI 5 in March.

Here's what Huawei said:

"The new EMUI for Honor 6X will be arriving next month, and it’s been updated based on consumer feedback. In case you or your team is planning a full review any time soon, it might be worthwhile to wait!"

For reference, the original timeline commitment was the first half of this year, so promising the update by the end of Q1 is fantastic in my book. No guarantees on whether EMUI 5 will look exactly the same on the 6X as it does on the Mate 9, since Huawei mentioned that "it’s been updated based on consumer feedback." So who knows, but I look forward to seeing what's in store.