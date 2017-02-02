I will be the first to admit that I am not a fan of football, but I have been to some Super Bowl parties that were actually fun. As I am sure most will agree, good food is crucial to the success of most any gathering. Being the host comes with a series of challenges, one of the largest being what to cook. Google has people like you in mind, and it is rolling out an update to Search that brings a carousel of culinary suggestions and full recipes.

First spotted in December by the Google Operating System blog (unofficial), this new UI has been in testing for a little while. The idea is pretty simple: search for whatever food you want and Google will offer some different variants (some traditional, some a bit out there). So when I searched for wings, I was given options for buffalo, garlic, crispy, and so on. Selecting any one or several will bring up some larger, expanded cards from various sources with step-by-step recipes that match what you chose.

This new interface helps with discovery, too. I like to think that I am adventurous when it comes to food, so I am always looking for new and exciting ways to cook. The new recipe search should be available for everyone on the latest Google app version.