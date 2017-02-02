Donald Draws is one of the many meme Twitter accounts devoted to our newly-elected dear leader, President Donald J. Trump - and there is little denying that his executive order photo op has been one of the most meme-able moments of the presidency thus far. Now, Donald Draws: Executive Doodle, lets you bake your own versions of this iconic clip.

The app allows you to draw, insert images, or add your own text, then generates an animated GIF with impressive speed. The app description is also pretty amusing at times.

You don't have this app? Sad.

You don't need this app? Wrong. You're wrong.

This app is gonna be uge. It's gonna be big. It'll be the biggest app. It'll be the best app. It is the best app.

It is free on the Play Store and, I must say, the interface is very, very elegant.