I love fantasy. Growing up as a huge Lord of the Rings nerd, I go crazy for books and games in the genre. I like the serious titles, but I also enjoy the fun, comical ones that do not take themselves too seriously (The Bard's Tale comes to mind). Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is just that: silly and whimsical.

This game follows four characters, each with different personalities and skills. Their adventure will take them through a strange, magical land while they meet other quirky people and stumble across the slew of pop culture references.

Bit of a typo there in the promo material

Developed by King Art and published by Deep Silver (Galaxy on Fire, Sacred Legends), you can expect superb voice acting and dialogue with over twenty hours of gameplay. It's optimized for any device running KitKat and above with at least 1GB of RAM. Book of Unwritten Tales 2 costs $4.99, but that buys you a lot of content and fun.