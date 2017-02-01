NEW YORK--( BUSINESS WIRE )--Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today announced that it has acquired privately-held Social Point S.L. for $250 million, comprised of $175 million in cash and 1,480,168 unregistered shares of Take-Two common stock (calculated by dividing $75 million by the average closing price per share on the Nasdaq Global Select Market during the thirty trading day period ending on January 26, 2017), plus potential earn-out consideration of up to an aggregate of $25.9 million in cash and shares of Take-Two common stock. The cash portion was funded from Take-Two’s cash on hand.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Social Point is a highly-successful free-to-play mobile game developer that focuses on delivering high-quality, deeply-engaging entertainment experiences. Social Point is led by an experienced senior management team, including Horacio Martos and Andrés Bou, Co-Chief Executive Officers and Founders, and Marc Canaleta, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, and has over 270 employees. Social Point currently has multiple profitable titles in the market. The company’s two most successful games, Dragon City and Monster Legends, have been downloaded more than 180 million times to date on iOS and Android platforms and consistently have charted in the top-100 grossing mobile games in the United States since 2014.(1) In addition, Social Point has a robust development pipeline with a number of exciting games planned for launch over the next two years. Social Point’s games currently are available in North America, Latin America and EMEA, and approximately 50% of its revenue is derived from the United States. In 2016, over 90% of its revenue was generated from mobile platforms.

Management Comments

“With the acquisition of Social Point, Take-Two has further diversified its business, expanded its portfolio of owned intellectual property, and significantly enhanced its position in the fast-growing free-to-play mobile gaming space,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. “The experienced team at Social Point shares our commitment to delighting consumers with high-quality entertainment, and we believe that Social Point’s deeply-engaging mobile offerings will be a perfect complement to our business. Social Point is one of the few mobile game developers that has a proven track record of growing revenues and delivering multiple hits, and we expect this growth to continue given the company’s exciting development pipeline. We are fortunate to have acquired Social Point in a transaction that is expected to be immediately accretive to net cash provided by operating activities, and to be accretive to net income per share, excluding transaction costs and amortization of intangible assets, in fiscal 2018.”

“Take-Two is one of the interactive entertainment industry’s premier publishers, whose labels are renowned throughout the world for their ability to create some of the most successful and beloved entertainment experiences on consoles and PC,” added Horacio Martos and Andrés Bou, Co-Chief Executive Officers and Founders of Social Point. “We are thrilled to have Social Point become part of an organization that shares our commitment to quality and innovation, and we look forward to being part of Take-Two’s continued success for many years to come.”

Strategic Rationale

Acquisition further diversifies Take-Two’s business and should meaningfully enhance the Company’s revenues from recurrent consumer spending. The acquisition of Social Point expands Take-Two’s portfolio of owned intellectual property and significantly enhances the Company’s position in the free-to-play mobile games market, which is the world’s highest-grossing video game segment with gross revenues estimated to be in excess of $40 billion in 2016, and significant growth across all regions. (2) Take-Two expects Social Point’s high-quality, deeply-engaging free-to-play mobile offerings to provide consistent revenue from recurrent consumer spending throughout the year, and to meaningfully enhance and further diversify Take-Two’s already strong revenue from recurrent consumer spending.

(1) Source: AppAnnie data as of January 21, 2017. Top-100 Grossing games in the U.S. App Store calculated at the end of 2014, 2015, and 2016. Excludes the casino genre.

(2) According to estimates from the International Development Group.

Acquisition Terms

Take-Two acquired all of the outstanding share capital of Social Point for $250 million, comprised of $175 million in cash and 1,480,168 unregistered shares of its common stock (calculated by dividing $75 million by the average closing price per share on the Nasdaq Global Select Market during the thirty trading day period ending on January 26, 2017). Take-Two entered into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which it agreed to register the shares issued for resale.

The cash portion was funded from Take-Two’s cash on hand.

The founders of Social Point will remain with the company following the closing and are eligible to receive earn-out consideration of up to an aggregate of $25.9 million in cash and shares of Take-Two common stock, contingent on Social Point’s business achieving certain EBITDA targets over the 12 and 24 month periods following the closing.

Conference Call

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

