We've been calling Bluetooth headphones, 'wireless headphones' for quite some time now. However, truly wireless headphones are a fairly new phenomena. This new generation of completely wire-free headphones are more liberating than ever, but come with a couple of trade-offs from more traditional Bluetooth earbuds. One is battery life, which tends to be shorter, and the other is price, which tends to be higher – but not today. Right now you can pick up a pair of Samsung's Gear IconX headphones for only $79.99 at TechRabbit, that's almost half off.

I haven't tried the Gear IconX myself, but the reviews over at Amazon are a little mixed. Reviewers praise the headphones comfort and sound, but complain that the battery life is short (around 3 hours, which is on par for truly wireless headphones) and the advertised activity tracking feature doesn't work very well. With all that being said, with free shipping and 30 day returns at TechRabbit, they are still worth taking a chance on for 80 bucks if you are wanting to try a pair.

To get the discount just add the code CNETSG70 at checkout to drop the price to $79.99. Keep in mind only the black color option is available, so those of you who have your hearts set on another color will need to look elsewhere. Inventory or the number of code redemptions available might be limited, so don't delay if you want to purchase a set of Gear IconX headphones for yourself.