BLU is widely known for its budget phones, and the VIVO 5R is the company's newest devices. Normally costing $199, the 5R is a 5.5" phone with a (arguably) premium look, but during today only you can get it on Amazon for $149.99.

Normally with phones around this price, the specs aren't great - but the VIVO 5R has a few surprises. Beneath the 5.5" 1080p panel is an eight-core 1.3GHz MediaTek 6753 with 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB of expandable storage, a 3,150mAh battery, and even a fingerprint scanner (you don't see that often at this price).

What's the catch? The phone is running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and like many devices at this price, is not compatible with CDMA networks like Sprint and Verizon. Still, if you need a cheap Android phone, this isn't a bad choice.