Phone nerds like us love February (me especially... it's my birthday month) because of the Mobile World Congress. Every year, most of the big players in the industry, and a lot of small ones, make their announcements for their product lineups in Barcelona. Samsung, being no stranger to the event, has scheduled its press conference for February 26.

Usually, Sammy announces its Galaxy S device(s) at MWC, but we are expecting the Galaxy S8 to make an appearance later this year. Instead, we can theorize that it has something to do with the recently leaked Tab S3. While the silhouette in the teaser image looks... strange, it resembles a tablet's dimensions more than a phone's. We'll just need to wait a few weeks to find out.

The press conference will be live streamed for all of our viewing pleasures.