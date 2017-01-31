There's a dearth of high-end Android tablets on the market, mostly because people don't buy many of them anymore. If anyone can move a tablet, though, it's Samsung. The Galaxy Tab S2 was launched in late 2015, and now it looks like the Tab S3 is headed for MWC. A new leak lays out the specs for the device, as well as an alleged (very high) price tag in Korea.

According to the Korean leak, the Tab S3 will be a powerful device on-par with the Galaxy S7. We don't have all the specs, but the leak is fairly thorough.

Specs SoC Snapdragon 820 RAM 4GB Display 9.6-inch 2048x1536 Camera 12MP rear, 5MP front Software Android 7.0 Measurements 5.6mm thick

There will be a WiFi-only version of the Galaxy Tab S3 with version number SM-T825. Meanwhile, the LTE variant will be SM-T820. The leak claims a Korean price of 700,000 won. That works out to a little over $600. It would be insane for Samsung to try and sell a tablet here for that much, especially if that's the price for the WiFi version. Even $500 for a tablet is too much these days. We expect to have the real specs and release details in late February at MWC.