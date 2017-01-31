In what seems to be becoming a pattern for the Taiwanese manufacturer, HTC is losing another longtime executive. Jason Mackenzie, a top-level exec who has been with the company for over twelve years, bade farewell today.The announcement came via his Twitter account.

After 12 amazing years, today is my last day @htc. It was a great run & I feel blessed. Thank you Peter Chou, @cherwang, & TeamHTC. — Jason Mackenzie (@JasonBMac24) January 31, 2017

Mackenzie helped see HTC through its heyday when it was king of the Android world. Despite its recent troubles, he claims that he had a good run with the company. His departure, however, leaves the struggling manufacturer with quite a large gap in its executive lineup. What impact this will have is anyone's guess.