In what seems to be becoming a pattern for the Taiwanese manufacturer, HTC is losing another longtime executive. Jason Mackenzie, a top-level exec who has been with the company for over twelve years, bade farewell today.The announcement came via his Twitter account.

Mackenzie helped see HTC through its heyday when it was king of the Android world. Despite its recent troubles, he claims that he had a good run with the company. His departure, however, leaves the struggling manufacturer with quite a large gap in its executive lineup. What impact this will have is anyone's guess.

HTC has kindly reminded us that the U.S. division has had a president, André Lönne, since last January. Jason Mackenzie had been out of that role for some time.