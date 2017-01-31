While on the face of things, it may seem like Google steals data and invades privacy, the company is actually very serious about security. That doubles when it comes to the security of G Suite, Google's enterprise accounts product range. Today the company has announced it's adding a few things to make the accounts even more secure.

First up is the ability for admins to restrict login to users who have a Security Key for 2-factor authentication. If you've forgotten, a Security Key is a USB product Google introduced back in 2011 that logs you into an account when the USB stick is inserted into the computer. While the keys for use with G Suite now use Bluetooth or NFC, the principle is the same. With this new improvement, admins can require a user to have a Security Key in order to continue logging into and using their account.

Google is also taking the Data Loss Protection (DLP) initiative that it introduced to Gmail back in 2015 and extending it to Google Drive. This means that files of a sensitive nature can be secured by admins, content stored stored on the company's Drive can be regulated and reviewed, and employees can be prevented from accidentally sharing data externally.

For Gmail, Google is adding S/MIME authentication and encryption, so administrators can import these certificates and set the needs of the organization using S/MIME and DLP rules.

Also in Gmail, BigQuery integration is being added, so logs can be analyzed a lot more easily, meaning issues can be diagnosed quickly or improvements can be made to a company's system. And finally, Google is making it easy to add third-party archiving integrations into Gmail, for companies who use and value those such tools.

These additions are all part of the G Suite Enterprise edition, and are available starting today.