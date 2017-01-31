The Banner Saga... saga is immensely popular, and for good reason. The incredibly pretty graphics, mythical world, and engaging gameplay are what makes the series so beloved amongst fans. Those who played and liked the other two games will be pleased to here, then, that the third game in the franchise, The Banner Saga 3, has reached its $200,000 goal with 35 days to go.

The third and final game in the trilogy, The Banner Saga 3 is a tactical game using gameplay tropes from strategy games of yore. It looks great, with an 'easy to learn, hard to master' vibe in the screenshots, video, and text of the Kickstarter campaign. The lives of your clan and family hinges on the decisions you make in these tactical role-playing scenarios, and in the words of the campaign, "You're not just fighting to save nameless strangers, you're fighting for your neighbors, your family and your way of life." The scenery and landscapes of the Norse environment looks simply incredible, with everything handpainted by the game's artists. Put bluntly, I want this game.

Banner Saga 3



There's still 35 days to go with pledges ranging from $20 for just the game, to $10,000 for a huge amount more. Even if you only have a passing interest in Norse mythology and Vikings, if you like games you should definitely take a look at the campaign, and the previous games as well. The Banner Saga 3 is scheduled to be released in December 2018, according to the Kickstarter page; we'll let you know of any major developments in the meantime.