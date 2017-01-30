Breaking your shiny new phone is a bummer, but YouTuber JerryRigEverything is on a mission to break phones so you don't have to. He gets phones, bends 'em, burns 'em, and films the whole ordeal so you can know which phones can take the most punishment. In the latest installment, he's gone after the Moto G4.

The Moto G5 is probably launching before too long, but the G4 is still one of the most popular budget phones available. So how does it fare? Surprisingly well. The Moto G4 is a plastic phone, so scratches and scrapes on the frame are possible. The Gorilla Glass screen compares well to more expensive phones, though. You can apply fire (briefly), and it scratches at about the same abrasiveness.

The bend test is probably what you came here for, and JerryRigEverything delivers. The plastic body has some give, and it does deform slightly. However, the phone continues working and nothing appears to be broken after it's bent both ways. There's probably a metal frame someplace in the phone, according to JerryRigEverything. He bases this on being able to bend the phone back to straight after bending it out of shape. Not bad for a sub-$200 phone.