Dropbox is really useful for regular people, but the service has also been growing its business features recently. Today, Dropbox is announcing several new business-y features, and some business plans to go along with them. You'll pay a little more than a regular consumer license, but you get more features.

First up, Dropbox Paper is out of beta. It's a collaborative workspace for text, code, images, and so on. That's not specifically a business thing as anyone can use it, but Dropbox hopes businesses in particular will take advantage of it. Updates are coming to the mobile app with support for offline mode and 21 new languages.

The new Smart Sync system is specifically for business users, and it's available on Windows and Mac. It allows all users of a business account to have Dropbox files integrated into the file system, but not actually downloaded until they're needed. So, even if you've got far more data in the cloud than local space, you can still see and access the files quickly. A new web interface with improved team features and clearer separation between work an personal accounts is also coming. It's in preview today for business users.

In addition to the new products, there are new business plans. The standard business plan with basic sharing, smart Sync, and 2TB of storage is $12.50 per user per month. The advanced business plan has all that plus additional audit and tracking tools and unlimited space for $20 per user per month. There's also an enterprise plan with unlisted pricing (you have to contact Dropbox) that includes better support, development assistance, and more.