We all like watching movies, so even better when they're free on Google Play. Today Google is offering Korean film War of the Arrows for free on the Play Store for residents of Canada and the United States.

The film is set during the second Manchu invasion of Korea in 1636, and features an archer who risks his life to save his sister from a lifetime of slavery. The film was praised in critical reviews for its fast pace and action scenes, and won multiple awards in the Korean film industry. In addition, it currently has a rating of 4.3 on Google Play.

War of the Arrows is free now, but there's no telling how long it will last, so if you like the sound of action and adventure set in Korea, go grab it. If you're seeing this deal in a country other than the US or Canada, let us know in the comments.