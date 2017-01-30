New cars these days are awesome, especially those with Android Auto or other connected technology. Seamless integration with your mobile device is a dream come true for techies and makes a daily commute or family road trip a much more pleasant experience. That is, if you can afford to drive a nearly brand new car. For the rest of us plebs, driving a car new enough to have a CD player in the dash is a bonus.

The good news is that there are several workarounds for connecting to a car's audio system if an AUX port or Bluetooth connection isn't available. One of the simplest solutions is an FM transmitter. Plug the transmitter into your charging port, connect the plug into the headphone jack of your phone and then tune your radio and transmitter to the same unused channel and boom, you're in business.

Aukey, one of my favorite manufacturers of cheap, yet well-made, phone accessories has a sleek little FM transmitter on sale today for half off its normal price of $13.99. In addition to powering the transmitter, the car plug also is equipped with a USB port with 2.1A of power, which is respectable if not remarkable.

The transmitter sports a 4.3 star rating with over 800 reviews, so it looks to be a pretty solid product. Aukey also backs all its products with a 24 month warranty and has great customer care if you run into any issues. To get the discount, just enter the code Y53MYPII at checkout. The price will drop from $13.99 to $6.99, and that folks, ends this deal transmission.