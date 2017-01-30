Google's blog post announcing Android 7.1.2 today came with some implicit news for owners of the Nexus 6 and 9, but they probably could have seen it coming: this is the end of the line. Both devices are not included in Google's "final release" list for 7.1.2.
We're expecting to launch the final release of the Android 7.1.2 in just a couple of months, Like the beta, it will be available for for Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, and Pixel C devices.
Google generally doesn't comment on specifically which updates will EOL a given device, but both the 6 and 9 are past the end of the support windows published by Google - October 2016. It's not surprising, of course, but it's still noteworthy.
