Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous 2 weeks or so.

Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

DigiCal Calendar Agenda

Today's roundup is presented by DigiCal Calendar & Widgets from Digibites. DigiCal is the full-featured calendar app that offers a ton of features that aren't available in Google Calendar, like seven different calendar views, light and dark themes, multiple widgets, integrated weather forecasts, an invitation management system, and over fifty thousand public calendars for integration with personal or corporate planning. The standard version is free, but DigiCal+ adds a year view, even more monthly widgets, extra customization options, and an ad-free experience for a $4.99 one-time payment.

Our daily planner has a clean design and multiple agenda views to make scheduling quick and easy. Schedule appointments with our easy to use planner that offers the day, week, agenda, month, text month, list and year view to all your events. Use our planner to organize and get a clear overview of your busy schedule with 9 beautiful pre-set themes available for the list, grid, day, day list, text month and month widgets. Get access to more than 560k+ public holiday, sports and TV schedules worldwide that you can add to your agenda. Detailed weather info is displayed in our planner: temperature, humidity, precipitation, pressure, cloud cover, wind, sunrise and sunset. Improve visibility at night and save energy. Lots of color options for your organizer including color synchronization with Google Calendar.

Apps

Cryptomator Beta

Android Police coverage: Cryptomator takes a stab at securing your cloud files with transparent, client-side encryption

Cryptomator is a tool to add a second layer of encryption, not to mention security, to files stored on Google Drive or Dropbox. There's no reason you couldn't do this with standard desktop software, but the Android app makes it easy to lock and access those files with a mobile interface. (The app is also available on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Linux.) Keep in mind that at the moment it's in beta.

Cryptomator provides transparent, client-side encryption for your cloud files. You can access your files from all of your devices. Securely protect your documents from unauthorized access. Cryptomator encrypts your files' contents and names using AES with 256 bit keylength. Scrypt hardens your key against bruteforcing. Choose a password and continue working normally on your files. No configuration needed. No accounts required.

Find music videos - Music Mate

Android Police coverage: Music Mate from DJiT finds the music video for the song you're currently listening to

You've probably used at least one service that detects and finds music based on its audio pattern. This service is more or less the same thing, except it takes it one step further and pops up the YouTube music video corresponding to the song so that you can immediately watch or bookmark it. Yeah, it's basically just saving you a Google search, but the interface is pretty nice and it includes a floating button or notification option.

Music Mate, the missing app between YouTube videos and your player is finally available on Android. The app automatically finds the official YouTube video of the song you are currently listening to. Music Mate is fully compatible with Spotify, Play Music and a lot of other streaming or MP3 players.

• Find the music videos of the song you are listening to without leaving your player

• Watch a preview without even starting YouTube

• Discover trending songs with daily top charts

• Save your favorite videos to watch them at any time

BitTorrent Live

Android Police coverage: BitTorrent Live launches its live TV streaming app on Android

The owners of the BitTorrent license have been trying for years to shift the old protocol into something more lucrative than Linux distros and (ahem) "alternative" video and game downloads. Their latest Hail Mary is a distributed take on live video streaming. It's a lot like live streaming on any other platform... so similar, in fact, that there's no apparently compelling reason to choose it over YouTube, unless you really like this customized mobile app. Right now only free channels are offered - paid content may or may not come later.

BitTorrent Live features live streaming TV networks free on your Android device. Alternative voices in news, action sports, live events, entertainment and cultural programming curated by BitTorrent. All your streaming video that needs to be live. We’re adding new channels every day. Note: Given that BitTorrent Live works very close to the hardware and the vast differences in Android devices, we are being cautious in officially supporting devices before they are properly tested.

Bitesnap - Photo Food Journal

Android Police coverage: Bitesnap identifies food based on pictures and gives calorie and nutrition estimates

Finally, there's a socially acceptable reason to take photos of your food. Bitesnap uses a little basic photo recognition to estimate the caloric values of the food you're eating, saving users the hassle of looking up foods in gigantic tables or databases. Not just calories, either: the app will keep track of its estimated nutritional value for all food eaten and track it with an eye towards diet consistency. Neat.

Track what you eat just by taking a picture. Snap a photo of your meal, confirm a few details, and you're done. Bitesnap figures out the foods in the picture, letting you track calories, macros, and nutrients without the hassle of entering items by hand. As you log meals, Bitesnap builds a feed of photos, each with nutritional facts, so it’s easy to look back and see which of your meals were healthy and balanced. It’s a great tool for becoming more mindful of what you’re eating and identifying eating habits that could be improved.

Peek Launcher

Peek is a phone launcher that learns your habits, not just based on usage but on time and location as well. It's an interesting idea, and it's paired with contextual shortcuts and a T9-style dialer for searching through non-visible apps instead of the typical drawer. The search function can go through general settings and tools, too, not just apps. The implementation is appreciably minimal, so check it out if you'd like something simpler than the typical homescreen.

Using state of the art machine learning, Peek Launcher suggests the apps you're most likely to use based on where you are and what you're doing. Peek launcher learns from your behavior and only gets smarter the longer you use it. With the persistent numeric keyboard, anything you want to launch is no more than a few quick taps away. You'll never have to remember where you placed that one app again.

Sound Off Reborn 2017

Here's a simple little app that can create a more complex schedule for muting your phone, to a much more detailed degree than any default option in Android. It's a handy tool if you have regular periods during your week which can't be interrupted with a phone call or notifications. At the moment it's still a fairly simple scheduling tool, but the developer says more advanced functionality is coming in a premium version.

This app is mute scheduler so it turns sound off at scheduled time. Very useful for school kids and students. Simply schedule when your phone or tablet should be muted and app turns sound off in given time. App is quite similar to Don't disturb functionality built in newer Android phones but it has much simpler and more intuitive user interface. On newer phones (Android 6.0 Marshmallow and newer) you can also specify whether you want total silence, alarms only or priority calls only.

Citizen Science

Science lives and dies on data, so it's no wonder that researchers love them some smartphones. A tiny box, carried by everyone, filled to the brim with sensors and communications radios? A phone is a little scientific gold mine. The Citizen Science app leverages all of that data for researchers: hand it over to select projects in anonymized form and you'll make some grad student's day. It can even grab data from your smartwatch, but unfortunately it's only compatible with Sony wearables, since they're the ones who published the app.

Citizen Science was created to integrate researchers and volunteer users. As a volunteer user, it can be a good way to provide different types of data to the researchers\' projects. Data is collected by your phone, and potentially other devices, and the researchers are able to analyze it and draw conclusions about the issue they are researching. Citizen Science will show you a number of available research projects and you will be able to choose the ones you prefer to join and start contributing to.

Cornerfly

The long-lost WebOS had software-created rounded corners on all its screens. It was a neat look that fit in well with the "card" dynamic, and it's been attempted once or twice on Android, too - we might see physical screens with rounded corners before long, in fact. Until then, try this little app that can create the effect on any Android 4.0 or higher device. There's a surprising amount of user settings available, too. IAP removes advertising and unlocks more options.

Cornerfly adds rounded corners to your display for a much smoother look. Most hardware cases of devices are designed with rounded corners but display itself has squared corners. This application will round your display corners to merge it with your case corners. Cornerfly offers many settings for customization and you can configure it for each application. Try Cornerfly now for yourself and report some Feedback.

Laughly: Stand up Comedy Radio

It's hard to find good comedy audio. You've got stand-up comedy albums, audiobooks written by comedians, and that's about it, aside from a couple of very specific satellite radio stations. Laughly attempts to fill that gap with a selection of stand-up audio from some of the country's most popular comedians. The standard service is free with ads, or you can pay $8 a month for a premium channel with more content and no advertising. There's also an option for profanity-free streams - handy if you're traveling with kids.

Laugh.ly is the app for stand-up comedy. With hundreds of comedians and thousands of hours of material, we have the jokes you are looking for. Laughter guaranteed. Discover the funniest comedy from the most famous comedians and find up-and-coming comedians from around the world. Our curated comedy stations deliver laughs for everything from sex and marriage to religion and politics. Be the first to hear the next Donald Trump joke or a hilarious parenting joke to share with your friends who just had a kid.

Guitar Tuner Free- Fender Tune

There are a ton of tuners for guitars and other instruments on the Play Store - having an open development gadget with a microphone kind of invites it. What's so special about this one? It's made by Fender. Yeah, that Fender. Automatic tuning makes it dead simple to get notes just right, and there's also a manual mode for more advanced musicians. Standard acoustic, electric, and bass guitars are supported.

Fender Tune is a super accurate, easy-to-use guitar tuner app by Fender, featuring 22 different tunings for acoustic, bass and electric guitars. Fender Tune app’s DSP algorithm’s enhanced pitch detection and smoother and faster tuning experience make it stand out in the world of guitar tuner apps. The DSP technology detects low frequency pitches – like the low E string – quicker and helps players get in tune faster. The tuner app’s intuitive interface and tuning modes make it easy to use for beginners and provide the tuning variety needed for guitar pros.

UltraWeather: Local Forecast

Here's yet another pretty weather app, this time focused on a fullscreen interface and "ultralocal" reports. By default it uses GPS to display the current report for your immediate location, followed by saved locations and a search function. The app knows times for sunup and sundown, changing its background gradient to mach. Neat. Right now it's in "unreleased" beta.

Be ready for any weather and enjoy your time outdoors. UltraWeather provides all the weather info you might need:

•Accurate hourly, daily and 10-day forecasts;

•Detailed Current Conditions: “Real feel”, temperature, humidity;

•Current weather at your favorite locations and around the world;

•Times of sunrise and sunset;

•The background changes shade from dark when it’s cold to more and more bright if it’s hot

Here's a dedicated app for fans of English soccer, sometimes erroneously called football by weirdo foreigners. The big draw is "live" scores and statistics for games, but unfortunately there's no mention of video - you'll probably have to pay someone to get that. There's also live commentary, news and updates, a built-in social network so you can chat with all of your soccer fan mates, and a fantasy system.

The all-in-one football app for every English league fan: football news, match highlights, new real odds predictor game, group chat, live scores, vidiprinter, live text commentary, team stats and match data. Super Supporter has it all, including the 1st predictor game to use real odds. The brand new addictive football game follows all 4 top English leagues, Champions League, FA Cup and more competitions. You can create private leagues where you compete and chat together as a group, or go it alone and challenge the world.

Core - Mobile Games Video

Here's yet another attempt to create a centralized mobile app for game streaming. We've seen a solid half-dozen of these Twitch competitors so far, al offering live and recorded video of "Let's Play" and livestream videos. This one is dedicated especially to mobile games, not the usual mix of MOBAs and shooters found for PC and console fare. If that's your thing, hey, check it out... but don't expect it to overrun the more established services anytime soon.

Core is the mobile entertainment network for gamers. We’re experts in everything you want to know about mobile games, and we keep you up to date with the world of livestreamers across platforms while you’re on the go. Discover new games that take advantage of everything your mobile device can do, learn how to get better at your current obsessions, and follow all your favorite streamers wherever you or they are.

The League

Here's a dating app for people who are prettier and wealthier than you. I mean, I suppose it accepts people who aren't attractive and/or rich. But you'll have to make a pretty good case to get past the users and their extremely specific search filters, including a height slider, which the developers are so excited about that they put it right in the description. Happy hunting.

So you want to date someone that shares your same education level AND ambition/drive? And maybe, just maybe, you'd like them to be in your same neighborhood, attractive enough to at LEAST look good in a black-and-white photo, with a height that meets your way-too-restrictive height preferences. It's about to be happy hour, so go get 'em. #singleisin #neversettle

LEGO® Life – Create & discover

Here's a sort of social network just for LEGO addicts (well, the ones who aren't grown up, anyway). Users can create a unique "minifig" avatar, join groups, chat with the built-in texting platform, and indulge in unbridled consumerism as they drool over the latest updates and sets from LEGO. There's also a system for sharing your own LEGO creations, if Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and all the rest aren't enough for you.

A safe community built specially for boys and girls, LEGO® Life is 100% free to download and 100% fun to use. Conquer LEGO challenges, watch LEGO videos, get LEGO news, find new LEGO sets and see creations from other LEGO fans. It’s all in a day of LEGO Life.

• LEGO Life is full of fun, inspiring, awesome and cool stuff. And it’s all yours.

• Check out images of what others are building – then try them out with your own LEGO bricks.

• Share images of your genius creations.

Conectoma

Conectoma is a series of graphic novels formatted for phones and tablets. The stories share a central theme - all revolving around a company engaging in biotech and brain hacking. This isn't a game - there's no interactive element - but it's worth checking out if you'd like to see some alternative storytelling mechanisms. The first few stories are free, with the last one available for a dollar.

CONECTOMA is composed by three graphic stories (comics) and an interactive story. The four stories are connected through the company of which the first is entitled: A PERFECT WORLD CO. A PERFECT WORLD CO. is dedicated to the research and development of technologies related to the brain and artificial intelligence. These stories explore the consequences of such technologies on people.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Samsung Email

Android Police coverage: Samsung puts its Email application to the Play Store [APK Download]

Another week, another manufacturer app posted to the Play Store, perhaps because said manufacturer is tired of waiting on its carrier partners to send out a device update every once in a while. This one is Samsung's first-party email client, specifically the one for the Galaxy S7 and other Nougat-running devices.

Samsung Email enables users to manage multiple personal and business email accounts seamlessly. Samsung Email also offers EAS integration for business, encryption using S/MIME to safeguard data and ease-of-use features such as insightful notifications, SPAM management. Furthermore, organizations can administer various policies as needed.

DroboPix

Android Police coverage: Personal file storage company Drobo launches DroboPix on Android

If you're selling network-attached or cloud storage these days, come on, you gotta have a photo app. It's Current Year, after all. This one is designed to work with the well-liked Drobo collection of network-attached storage devices. If you have one up and running, getting it to backup and retrieve photos with the app should be easy via a QR code scan. Backup is automatic on Wi-Fi.

The DroboPix app allows you to easily and automatically upload your photos and videos on your phone or tablet to your network attached Drobo. With DroboPix, you can be assured that all of your memories are securely backed up and protected on your network Drobo. Installation is simple, download DroboPix to your device and configure via Drobo Dashboard by scanning the QR code provided on the dashboard. Once you are connected to your Wi-Fi, DroboPix will automatically upload new images and videos over your network.

TomTom Sports

Android Police coverage: TomTom fitness wearables and sports watches get a brand new companion Sports app

TomTom, long-time leaders in the GPS market for navigation, running, and golf, is desperate to hang on to its targeted customers now that everyone has a personal GPS device in their pocket. This new app is a centralized platform for connecting to all of TomTom's latter hardware, including the usual location services, fitness information, route mapping, and a bunch of other analytics.

Sync your TomTom Sports device and Get Going with the new TomTom Sports app. If you have a Golfer device, please continue using MySports, which will remain the dedicated app for Golfers. The new TomTom Sports App helps you to get going, move more and stay motivated. Track all your sports and activities in one app, with your progress insights and personal bests accessible at a glance. Dive in deeper for intuitive breakdowns of more detailed analysis.

Istation

Istation is a program designed for comprehensive electronic learning for elementary school kids. In that sense it's a little surprising that there wasn't already an app available - Android has been a round for a while - for subscribers to the premium system. The app can give parents or teachers reports on usage and performance.

Istation’s Android app provides subscribing educators and registered students with access to engaging digital instruction and educational resources, including Istation Reading, Istation Español, Istation Math, Writing Rules. with Calvin Cool, and Teacher Station. Free with every Istation subscription, the Android app extends lessons to Android devices, allowing students to engage with hundreds of interactive, research-based activities.

