Google Opinion Rewards is an awesome app Google released around two-and-a-half years ago that allows you to answer survey questions and receive Play Store credit as a form of payment. It's pretty much a win-win for all involved.

While it's not available everywhere in the world, Google has done a pretty decent job expanding Opinion Rewards across the globe, and now we're curious to know just how much Play Store credit you've banked with it.

Currently, I've manage to rack up $63.79 in Play Store credit since I started using it in May 2014, which doesn't seem bad at all, but I know I've heard from some of you that have been in the hundreds of dollars for some time. So, vote in the poll below, and discuss in the comments. For those of you not in the US, please convert your local currency into US dollars for the purpose of answering.

How much Play Store credit have you earned from Opinion Rewards to date? (Please convert to US Dollars) $0.01-10

$10-25

$25-50

$50-100

$100-200

$200-400

More than $400.

None. View Results