We're pretty used to smartwatch battery life being a bit mediocre, with Android Wear watches barely lasting two days at the most, and other fitness-orientated watches going for maybe a month or two before needing a top-up. However, four new watches from Swedish company Kronaby can go for two years on a single charge before needing a new battery.

Yep, that's right: the Apex, Carat, Nord and Sekel watches don't need to be charged. Ever. Rather, the watches run on batteries that need replacing every two years. This isn't as good as a standard, normal watch, which needs a new battery every four years or so, but it's still pretty damn good for a smartwatch.

Left: the Apex. Middle-left: the Carat. Middle-right: the Nord. Right: the Sekel.

As you may expect, these watches don't run Android Wear or anything like that. They're "hybrid" watches, meaning while they look and feel like a normal watch, they have the ability to connect to Android or iOS devices through an app, and have step trackers, music controls, notifications via different vibration patterns, smart alarm, and move alerts. Not the kind of thing you can read emails on, then, but a useful in-between if you want a watch that looks the part, and doesn't look like you've got a computer on your wrist.

Left: the Apex. Middle-left: the Carat. Middle-right: the Nord. Right: the Sekel.

The watches are available in Europe and the UK on Kronaby's site. The Nord and Carat are available in 38mm designs, while the Apex is in 43mm. The Sekel, meanwhile, straddles both sizes and is available in both 38mm and 43mm. All the watches have a range of different straps and colors; prices range from £315 to £495 in the UK and €395-€595 in Europe. Shipping will begin at the end of March.