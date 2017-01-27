Shazam is one of the oldest and most popular song recognition services. Although I personally have long since ditched it for the recognition software built into Google Search, it's still used by hundreds of millions of people each month (well, that's what Shazam says, anyway). The app's latest update adds the app shortcuts that Android Nougat brought support for.
The three app shortcuts are "Shazam Now," "Auto Shazam," and "Visual Shazam." Shazam Now is what people will presumably use most often, as it simply initiates a Shazam music search. Auto Shazam turns Shazam's auto-search on; however, you have to go into the app to turn it off. Lastly, Visual Shazam enables you to scan "Shazam Codes" that are supposedly on products, magazines, and billboards, but they're obviously not very widespread.
As with all app shortcuts, you can also pull them out into their own separate entries. You'll need a device running Android 7.1 Nougat or a launcher that supports them (like Nova Launcher, pictured here). Shazam away!
