Google Opinion Rewards has been around for a while, allowing Android users to answer various surveys to receive Play Store credit. Now Google has updated the Opinion Rewards app to version '20170119,' opening up the service to Austria and Switzerland.
In addition to the new countries, the update also adds the option to play a sound when a survey notification comes in. Other than that, there are no noticeable changes. You can grab Google Opinion Rewards from the widget below, if you haven't already.
