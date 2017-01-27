Google Opinion Rewards has been around for a while, allowing Android users to answer various surveys to receive Play Store credit. Now Google has updated the Opinion Rewards app to version '20170119,' adding a hamburger menu and new notification options.
Left: Opinion Rewards v20161114; Center, Right: Opinion Rewards v20170119
The new menu button reveals a side panel, with options for viewing your reward history, a settings screen, and a link for app feedback. The settings page is fairly empty, only populated by a new toggle for notification sounds and a shortcut to your Google location history.
The update should already be available to everyone through the Play Store. If not, you can grab it from APKMirror.
