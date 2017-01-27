Ending a week on a positive is good, and saving money is certainly positive. So too is supporting developers. So, here's a big win—things are on sale in the Play Store. You should buy them.

Apps

Mindroid PRO: $1.99 from $2.99

Dock4Droid: $0.99 from $1.99

Fenix for Twitter: $3.49 from $4.99

Fraction Calculator Plus: $1.99 from $2.99

Calculator Plus: $1.99 from $2.99

Maps & Navigation — OsmAnd+: $3.49 from $6.99

Tabata Timer HIIT Training Pro: $1.49 from $2.49

Tweetings for Twitter: $0.99 from $2.49

WiFi Mouse Pro: $1.99 from $3.99

Games

Knock-Knock: $0.99 from $2.25

Goo Saga: $0.10 from $1.99

Talisman: $1.49 from $2.99

Talisman: The Horus Heresy: $0.99 from $5.49

Hero Siege: Pocket Edition: $0.99 from $10.99

In Between: $0.99 from $2.99