Games featuring phones are all the rage right now, huh? After Strange Telephone earlier today, we came across A Normal Lost Phone, from Accidental Queens. The game features a character who finds, unsurprisingly, a lost cell phone, and then attempts to return the device by looking through text messages and other items to identify the owner.

It's a novel idea for a game, and one that piques my interests at least. I like investigations and crime dramas, so I was immediately putting the pieces together, although so far I haven't made many deductions. The phone is obviously simulated, with messages intended for its recipient, pictures in the gallery, and no internet connection. These things are all meant to help getting it back to the owner. It's very well done; engaging and unusually for such a game, quite addictive. I look forward to playing more!

A Normal Lost Phone is available on the Play Store for $2.99, with no in-app purchases anywhere to be seen. If it sounds like your kind of thing, go grab it - within no time you'll be figuring this one out even when you're not playing it, I guarantee.