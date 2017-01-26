Swipe input is great on smartphones, and Swype Keyboard is the one that started it all. You may not remember, but there was a kerfuffle years back when Swype refused to make its app available for download generally. Instead it pursued OEM deals before finally releasing a version on the Play Store in 2013. It hasn't been updated as rapidly as rival SwiftKey or the Google Keyboard (now Gboard), but it's getting a sizable update today.

Here's the changelog for Swype v3.0.1.

  • Emoji predictions based on your text content
  • Number Row option
  • Hide Secondaries option
  • Text Engine Improvements
  • Handwriting Improvements
  • Chinese Handwriting Multiple Character Recognition
  • Languages and Keyboards:
    • Uyghur keyboard
    • Kashmiri Devanagari predictive language database
    • Russian KDB for Russian and Kirghyz languages
    • Improvements to Thai, Lao, Khmer

The dedicated number row is a big deal for some people. Google added that to Gboard not long ago. The emoji prediction is somewhat less important, but also something people care about. Otherwise, there are a lot of under-the-hood improvements to the text and handwriting engine.

The "trial" version of Swype is the only one with the update so far. It's only good for 30 days, but I expect the full version (it costs $0.99) will be updated soon.

Swype Trial (Playboard) | Swype Trial (Play Store)

Swype (Playboard) | Swype (Play Store)