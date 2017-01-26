LG's next flagship, the appropriately-named LG G6, will be revealed at Mobile World Congress next month. In the G6's latest (and possibly intentional) leak, CNET reports that the phone will have a Snapdragon 821 processor, as well as including Google Assistant.

The choice of a Snapdragon 821 is significant, because it was previously rumored that Samsung had already claimed the entire initial supply of the newer Snapdragon 835. CNET's source seemingly confirms this, saying the company, "didn't want to hold up the launch of the device" by choosing the 835.

In addition, the LG G6 will ship with Google Assistant, making it the first non-Pixel phone to do so. CNET reports that LG originally wanted Amazon's Alexa assistant, but shelved the plan, "because it didn't feel ready just yet." Supposedly, Alexa will show up in LG phones later this year, and it is unclear if Alexa will ever arrive on the G6.

CNET also confirms LG's choice to ditch the removable battery in favor of a water-resistant design. Combining last year's Snapdragon processor, a brand new design, and Google Assistant will make for an interesting device - and LG needs a success.