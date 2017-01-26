The vast majority of companies use some form of market research to communicate with their customers and ask them what they want. Google is no different, but this latest attempt is pretty cool: the company is asking for Android developers to fill in a form describing their experience with the operating system. Google will then choose a few select applicants to go to Mountain View to discuss their thoughts on Android development.

The form developers are being asked to fill in asks interested devs to list their apps and what categories said apps are in, if they develop for Android for a living, and how long you've been 'with Android.' Google says "Your participation will directly impact our product roadmap and plans for 2017," so the chosen few may be pretty influential on Android development and everything that encompasses. It's a great opportunity for those developers who have years of experience with our favourite OS and hold views that Google may like to hear.

Interested participants will need to be available to travel to Mountain View on March 15-17th this year. Although the form itself doesn't say, travel and accommodation costs probably aren't paid for. A shortlist will be drawn up and informal interviews carried out, after which the selected applicants will be contacted. The form link is below, so if you think you've got what it takes, hit it up and start applying.