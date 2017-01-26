Who doesn't love to save some money? While I am not one of those people that scours the Internet looking for the best deals or coupons, I do appreciate being able to keep some of my hard-earned cash. With this in mind, eBay is bringing back its $15 off $75 or more coupon code. Now that is certainly tempting — there is a lot of stuff there.

Keep in mind that this deal expires tonight at 8PM Pacific, so don't dilly-dally too long. There are a few exclusions, such as your purchase must equal or exceed $75 before shipping and taxes. Other items like coins and paper money, gift cards, and real estate are not eligible. Oddly specific there, but I am sure eBay has its reasons.

To save your $15, enter coupon code CNEWYEAR15OFF at checkout.