ATLANTA

Jan. 26, 2017

$40

$60

$50

/PRNewswire/ -- Starting tomorrow Cricket Wireless is giving new and existing customers more data on select plans. We're raising the amount of high-speed data access in the/month (from 2.5GB to 3GB) and/month (10 GB to 12 GB) plans. And as part of a previous promotion, Cricket temporarily upped the allotment in its/month plan from 5GB to 8GB, and now we're locking it in.

And with tax season upon us, Cricket is also offering free select 4G LTE smartphones, and new markdowns on several of the latest smartphones for customers bringing their number to Cricket, including the Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime, LG X power, and more.

Cricket's Tax Season Deals

Device Price with activation on a smartphone plan (for customers bringing their number to Cricket) Alcatel Streak FREE* for customers bringing their number to Cricket ($9.99 for upgraders and new lines of service) Samsung Galaxy Amp 2 FREE* for customers bringing their number to Cricket ($19.99 for upgraders and new lines of service) ZTE Sonata 3 FREE* for customers bringing their number to Cricket ($29.99 for upgraders and new lines of service) LG Spree FREE* for customers bringing their number to Cricket ($49.99 for upgraders and new lines of service) LG Escape 3 $19.99* for customers bringing their number to Cricket ($59.99 for upgraders and new lines of service) Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime $29.99* for customers bringing their number to Cricket ($79.99 for upgraders and new lines of service) LG X power $49.99* for customers bringing their number to Cricket ($99.99 for upgraders and new lines of service) LG Stylo 2 $79.99* for customers bringing their number to Cricket ($129.99 for upgraders and new lines of service)

