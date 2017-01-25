With services like Skype, Hangouts, and even Duo, people can easily communicate with each other all across the world without the expensive fees that internationally calling can easily incur. Still, if you have the need to contact people with plain old phones, Verizon is making it slightly easier to do so.

The carrier's new Unlimited Together plan, which costs $15/month on top of your existing Verizon plan, offers unlimited minutes when calling to select countries. The service covers unlimited minutes to landlines in 70+ countries, mobile phones in 30+ countries, and discounted calling rates for the rest.

For $15/month, it would be nice for Verizon to throw in unlimited or discounted texting, but that's US carriers for you. For a list of compatible regions, check Verizon's international site.