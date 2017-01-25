After the Verizon variant of the Moto Z got its Nougat update in November, as well as other Motorola devices, and the company said it would release Nougat to the unlocked Moto Z in February (that's a good few months after the Verizon variant), the Moto Z Play is now on course to updated too, via an early preview of the software in the Motorola Feedback Network.

The Moto Z Play is the lower-specced, slightly cheaper version of the flagship Moto Z. The tip we've received tells us that people in the Feedback Network with a Z Play will be getting the early preview version, and that Motorola are "moving quickly" on this. The email asks that users take an enrollment survey if they wish to take part, but prospective testers "must be a member of good standing of the Motorola Owners Forum to be included." There is no word if the Verizon-exclusive Moto Z Play Droid edition will also get included in this software preview.

We already know that the final version of the Nougat update for the Moto Z Play will arrive in March. In the meantime, if you're a Z Play user and have received the email, let us know in the comments what you think of the Nougat update once you've your device has been updated.