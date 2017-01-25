Back in December, T-Mobile announced AT&T customers would get a free year of DIRECTV NOW if they switched to the T-Mobile ONE plan. As DIRECTV NOW is, in the words of the press release, "a complete disaster," T-Mobile has now amended that to a free year of Hulu as well.

DIRECTV NOW looks great on paper, but quite clearly it hasn't worked out that way in practice. It's been beset by issues, including regular errors and, from the sounds of things, a generally broken service, although it is distinctly possible there is some use of exaggeration in play. Here's what T-Mobile CEO and notorious troll John Legere had to say on the subject: “It turns out DIRECTV NOW is barely watchable, but we’ve got our customers’ backs! So, every former AT&T customer who took us up on our offer now gets a free year of Hulu on us – and they get to enjoy it on a faster, more advanced network with unlimited data!” Legere has also said on Twitter that customers can choose to keep DIRECTV NOW if they so wish.

This probably works quite nicely into T-Mobile's hands, seeing as DIRECTV NOW is owned by AT&T. Always good for the Un-carrier to have an extra bullet in their gun when dissing its competitors, right? The press release is written in T-Mobile's jokey, off-the-cuff style, so it's implied that the company is secretly quite pleased about the whole debacle. AT&T customers who signed up for the deal will get a notification from T-Mobile in the coming weeks with a code for a free year of Hulu.