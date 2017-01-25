Former Googler Hugo Barra announced recently that he was leaving his gig at Xiaomi, where he's worked as a global VP since 2013. Everyone was wondering where he would go, and now we know. Barra is Facebook-bound. Specifically, he's going to be the head of Oculus VR at Facebook.

We all got to know Hugo Barra when he was at Google as a VP and product spokesperson. He was undeniably one of the more personable and skilled presenters Google's Android team had on hand. He took the stage at several Google I/O keynotes, and we were sad to see him go. His job at Xiaomi was supposed to be overseeing the company's push into new markets. However, that fabled US launch is still in the works.

I'm excited that Hugo Barra is joining Facebook to lead all of our virtual reality efforts, including our Oculus team.... 由 Mark Zuckerberg 发布于 2017年1月25日

The announcement of Barra's new gig comes by way of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. And of course, he posted it on Facebook. You can see the post above. As Zuckerberg points out, the VR selfie is the best he could do as Barra is still in China. In his previous announcement about leaving Xiaomi, Barra said he'd be heading back to the Bay Area. He'll take over daily operations at Oculus as soon as he gets here.