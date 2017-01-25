After the flurry of activity in the last few weeks, deal alerts seem few and far between these days. I am always thankful to see sales on toys and gadgets, especially when they include crucial items that bring all of the things together, like routers. If you're looking to boost your home network setup, then Best Buy has a deal for you. You can get the Asus OnHub router for $99.99, a huge savings of $92.

The OnHub is a dual-band AC1900 router with seven antennae and it can be paired with the Google Wifi app for fine controls (e.g. device prioritization and guest access). A NAT firewall is built-in, helping to add another layer of security.

What makes this really tempting is that it is compatible with Google Wifi's mesh network — at this price, it is cheaper than one of Google's new routers and is actually in stock. The OnHub works with 802.15.4 networks, which allows it to connect to various smarthome products. As an added bonus, it also supports Weave.

This is the best sale we have seen on the Asus OnHub, beating out the previous $125 best price. If you are in the market for a new router, then this is a great deal. The purchase link is below.