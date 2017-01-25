Aukey has a power strip on sale today that has four outlets and four USB ports for just $16, that's 20% off the normal price. The four USB ports will save you from wasting precious outlets on USB chargers and clear up room for much more important items.

With 20W/4A of power in each USB port, your tech will charge at a decent clip. Those aren't the fastest speeds you'll find in a charger, but they'll do just fine for keeping gadgets topped off in your bedroom or office.

To get the discount, head on over to Amazon, add the power strip to your cart, and use the coupon code 3VKGEHIQ at checkout. That'll drop $4 off the price, taking it down to $16. The power strip comes with a 24 month warranty and is equipped with a five foot long cord.