Google first talked about Google Home back at I/O, but the device became official at the recent October hardware event. The speakers didn't go into detail on all the apps and services that Home would work with, preferring instead to focus on a few specific demos. Now, Google has published a list of everything that works with Home, and we expect this will grow over time.

Here's what Google has published so far on its support site for Home.

Control by voice Audio Google Play Music

YouTube Music

Spotify

Pandora

TuneIn Smart home Nest Thermostats

Phillips Hue

Samsung SmartThings

Honeywell

Belkin Wemo

IF by IFTTT Streaming Devices Google Chromecast

Vizio

Toshiba

Philips

Sony

Bang & Olufson

B&O PLAY

Grundig

Polk Audio TV and Audio (Chromecast or Google Cast TV required) YouTube

Netflix

Google Photos Tasks Google Calendar

Google Keep Games and Fun Mad Libs Control by app Any Cast-enabled audio app Upcoming First Alert

LIFX

Wink

TP-Link

We'll update this post whenever Google adds more services, so stay tuned.