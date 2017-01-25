Google first talked about Google Home back at I/O, but the device became official at the recent October hardware event. The speakers didn't go into detail on all the apps and services that Home would work with, preferring instead to focus on a few specific demos. Now, Google has published a list of everything that works with Home, and we expect this will grow over time.

Here's what Google has published so far on its support site for Home.

Control by voice

Audio

  • Google Play Music
  • YouTube Music
  • Spotify
  • Pandora
  • TuneIn

Smart home

  • Nest Thermostats
  • Phillips Hue
  • Samsung SmartThings
  • Honeywell
  • Belkin Wemo
  • IF by IFTTT

Streaming Devices

  • Google Chromecast
  • Vizio
  • Toshiba
  • Philips
  • Sony
  • Bang & Olufson
  • B&O PLAY
  • Grundig
  • Polk Audio

TV and Audio (Chromecast or Google Cast TV required)

  • YouTube
  • Netflix
  • Google Photos

Tasks

  • Google Calendar
  • Google Keep

Games and Fun

  • Mad Libs
Control by app
  • Any Cast-enabled audio app
Upcoming
  • First Alert
  • LIFX
  • Wink
  • TP-Link

We'll update this post whenever Google adds more services, so stay tuned.