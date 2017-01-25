Google first talked about Google Home back at I/O, but the device became official at the recent October hardware event. The speakers didn't go into detail on all the apps and services that Home would work with, preferring instead to focus on a few specific demos. Now, Google has published a list of everything that works with Home, and we expect this will grow over time.
Here's what Google has published so far on its support site for Home.
Control by voice
Audio
- Google Play Music
- YouTube Music
- Spotify
- Pandora
- TuneIn
Smart home
- Nest Thermostats
- Phillips Hue
- Samsung SmartThings
- Honeywell
- Belkin Wemo
- IF by IFTTT
Streaming Devices
- Google Chromecast
- Vizio
- Toshiba
- Philips
- Sony
- Bang & Olufson
- B&O PLAY
- Grundig
- Polk Audio
TV and Audio (Chromecast or Google Cast TV required)
- YouTube
- Netflix
- Google Photos
Tasks
- Google Calendar
- Google Keep
Games and Fun
- Mad Libs
Control by app
- Any Cast-enabled audio app
Upcoming
- First Alert
- LIFX
- Wink
- TP-Link
We'll update this post whenever Google adds more services, so stay tuned.
