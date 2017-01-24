The original Huawei Watch was released nearly two years ago, and received mostly great reviews (including from us). While being a bit large and fairly expensive, it's still one of the best Android Wear watches you can buy, and even can run the Android Wear 2.0 Developer Previews. The watch was removed from the Google Store last month, but it looks like a new model is on the horizon.

VentureBeat reports that a second-generation model is likely to be announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month, featuring a "sportier" look than the original model. One of the new features will be cellular connectivity, like the LG G Watch Urbane LTE and others.

The report doesn't make it clear if the cellular feature itself, which adds a small amount of bulk to watches, will be a separate model or not. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long for an official announcement.