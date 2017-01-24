Earlier today, Google sent developers on a wild scavenger hunt with five puzzles, eventually revealing the location to Google I/O - the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

The first clue, posted on the Google Developers G+ page, revealed this hidden site. Clicking "Go" would link to a GitHub repository, with a set of coordinates to a remote jungle in Brazil. The next puzzle links to an unlisted YouTube video, with the captions transcribing to another set of coordinates. The third puzzle reveals yet another location, this time in Warsaw, Poland, and the fourth containing a riddle in a corrupted image leading to Thailand.

Assigning the name of the countries to positions on a chess board, while adding/subtracting from the letter values provided "L IN E THEATRE SHO RE AM P H I." This is the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA. All of this was figured out by a Discord channel dedicated to solving the puzzle - so props to them for figuring it out. They also found out the most likely date for the event - May 17-19.

We will likely get official details from Google soon, but if you're heading to I/O, you should stock up on sunscreen.