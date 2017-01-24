You might have heard yesterday that Google promised that all Chromebooks released from 2017 onward would have support for the Play Store out of the box. That's great, but what can you install on them that's going to work well? Adobe has you covered, if you like Adobe's apps. It is releasing updates for six Creative Cloud Android apps to optimize them for use on Chromebooks.
The updated apps are as follows.
- Photoshop Mix
- Lightroom Mobile
- Illustrator Draw
- Photoshop Sketch
- Adobe Comp CC
- Creative Cloud Mobile
You can download these apps for regular Android devices right now, but Adobe is starting up a beta program with Google to begin rolling out the updated versions. These will be the same app listings, so eventually everyone will have access to the Chromebook-optimized versions. We're waiting to hear from Adobe on the specifics of the beta, and if that's technically any different than the beta tests Adobe has already been running for some of its apps.
As for what makes these apps specifically optimized for Chromebooks, Adobe isn't saying much. The press release is mostly about how popular Chromebooks are in education and some empty platitudes about "generation Z." Just based on the screenshots, I don't see many differences compared to how the apps look on Chromebooks now. Perhaps all will become clear when we can actually use them.
New Adobe The Zolom's Children study links technology and creativity as key to students’ future success
London, England — Jan. 24, 2017 — (BUSINESS WIRE) — In advance of Bett, Europe’s largest exhibition for technology in education, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) today announced the release of updated Android applications optimized for Chromebooks to help students harness their creativity. Starting today, Adobe Creative Cloud apps are available for free download, giving the millions of students using Chromebooks the tools they need to be more creative. Using the classroom environment to learn how to problem solve and develop creative skills by using technology is more important than ever for the future workforce, per results of a global study by Adobe on student and teacher learning perspectives.
Over the past year, the use of Chromebooks has steadily grown in education – sales are flourishing in Europe, and they are now a market leader in North America. Chromebook users can download the creativity apps from the Google Play Store on Chromebooks that support Play Store apps and can expect the next wave of apps to be launched later this year.
“The popularity of Chromebooks in the classroom has exploded, and we’re thrilled to offer students access to Adobe tools on these devices, allowing them to learn the way they do best – by doing and creating,” said Mark Rupert, Senior Director of Education at Adobe. “As a company, our goal is to empower every student to be a lifelong creator and having our free mobile apps on Chromebooks helps us reach millions more students who can bring their ideas to life."
Today’s announcement underscores Adobe’s dedication to enabling creativity in the classroom and delivering software and solutions across devices. Students and teachers agree that technology provides more digital tools and outlets for creativity, according to the Adobe study “Gen Z in the Classroom: Creating the Future.”[1] The research found that 78 percent of students between the ages of 11 and 17 from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Germany and 88 percent of their teachers see creativity as essential to students’ future careers. A staggering 90 percent of students and 76 percent of teachers view technology as key to their career preparedness. In addition, 90 percent of Gen Z students say they are better prepared for the future given how well they understand technology.
To support the importance of creativity and technology in the classroom, Adobe is releasing the updated Creative Cloud apps that capitalize on Chromebook’s strengths – speed, simplicity and security – making these devices ideal for students to use in and out of the classroom. The family of applications launched today includes:
· Creative Cloud Mobile
“Having access to free creative tools like Adobe’s on Chromebooks allows for much more creative freedom for students with different learning styles or talents to shine,” said Nicole Dalesio, Teacher and Teacher on Special Assignment (ToSA) for the Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District, CA. “It gives them an opportunity to demonstrate their learning in a much more powerful way. Now all students can get the skills they need to create and share in a digital world.”
Adobe and Google will showcase the range of products running on Chromebooks at Bett in the Adobe booth (#C118) and Google booth (#C230).
The full findings from Adobe’s survey, Gen Z in the Classroom: Creating the Future, are available for download at www.adobeeducate.com/genz.
