Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous 2 weeks or so.

Towaga

Android Police coverage: Action shooter Towaga from the makers of The Firm is visually stunning

From the character design to the backgrounds to the 2D weapon effects, every bit of Towaga is a treat to look at. Gameplay is fairly simple: your Mesoamerican sorcerer is basically a turret, and you aim his beams and activate special weapons to defeat incoming monster hoards. And though it's simple, it's solid, and the stylish presentation (including a more intense 60FPS mode) makes it worth a look from anyone with an eye for fantastic visual design. $3 with no in-app purchases.

TOWAGA is a fast-paced 2D Arcade/Shooter game where you play Chimù, a masked sorcerer entrenched atop the legendary temple of Towaga. React fast, stay focused and use your lightbeam to exorcise the creatures surrounding you. Prove yourself worthy and the light shall reward your sacrifice. We hope you’ll have as much fun discovering the game as we had making it

Mysterium: The Board Game

Android Police coverage: Popular board-turned-PC game Mysterium is out on Android

Mysterimum is a modern take on detective board games like Clue, now popular enough with enthusiasts to get a mobile digital version. This edition is a mere $7, though it does come with in-app purchases of up to $3 for some extra features. Players can go solo to get the 1920s story by themselves or have up to 7 online players, including cross-platform on iOS and PCs. Neat.

The official adaptation of the famous board game Mysterium. Mysterium is a cooperative deduction game set in the 1920s in which a ghost guides a group of psychics to uncover a murderer, as well as the weapon and location of the murder, using only visual clues. Choose your way to play: take on the role of the ghost who gives others clues, or as one of the psychics trying to decipher the abstract "Vision Cards".

SWORD ART ONLINE:Memory Defrag

Android Police coverage: Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag is the new entry in the hit anime series, available from Google Play

Sword Art Online is a massively popular anime series set in a massively multiplayer online game - it's sort of a mix between The Matrix and Tron. This mobile game mixes many of the settings from the various story arcs in a 2D hack-and-slash RPG. Characters use their signature weapons and abilities, and fans will see quite a few familiar places and a new storyline. But because this is a Bandai-Namco mobile game, its IAP goes up to $45.

Brave the virtual world with the heroes of Sword Art Online in one of Japan’s most popular anime role playing games, the brand-new action RPG, SWORD ART ONLINE;Memory Defrag. In SWORD ART ONLINE:Memory Defrag, players will join Kirito, Asuna, Leafa, and other fan favorite characters from the original manga and hit anime series from Japan. Take on the role of legendary heroes in this unique action role playing game as you unleash a flurry of skills to vanquish a formidable army of enemies on the dangerous virtual frontier.

Android Police coverage: Children's card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is now live worldwide in the Play Store

The Yu-Gi-Oh card game is still around, apparently, as are dedicated fans. This digital version seems more interested in telling the stories from the anime series (complete with full voiced packs for multiple languages, no less), but those who are here for the strategy of the monster-battling game won't be disappointed. Full single player campaigns and online multiplayer are included, though as usual with this kind of card game, the IAP for randomized packs goes up to $100.

Step into a world that crosses dimensions and connects all Duelists. Here, any location transforms into a Duel Field where heated Duels unfold. The "Yu-Gi-Oh." TCG (Trading Card Game) is redefined on mobile with newly designed, intuitive controls optimized for mobile devices. Also, signature monsters like the "Dark Magician" and "Blue-Eyes White Dragon" make their appearance with dynamic visuals.

Star Wars™: Force Arena

Android Police coverage: Star Wars: Force Arena launches officially on the Play Store after limited beta

The latest game to take advantage of that lucrative Star Wars license is, well, pretty much what you'd expect. In Force Arena, players "collect" heroes from the Star Wars universe and pit their party against villains in turn-based combat. (Hey, at least the characters are 3D and animated, none of that cheap "card game" stuff.) Of course characters have to be collected and upgraded, and there's a multiplayer guild system, the better to justify those $100 in-app purchases.

In Star Wars™: Force Arena you will lead a powerful team of iconic Star Wars™ characters, including new favorites from Rogue One™: A Star Wars™ Story, into real-time, adrenaline-fueled battles against other players from around the globe. Players must form a powerful squad from a roster of over 80 upgradable characters and units to emerge victorious in the quest for galactic dominance.

The Witness

Android Police coverage: Open world puzzler 'The Witness' comes to SHIELD Android TV for $20

The Witness is a puzzle game crossed with the somewhat cynically-named "walking simulator" sub-genre. Players slowly explore a jaw-droppingly beautiful island, without any real tension or conflict. The story progresses by solving a huge amount of line puzzles, none of which really have anything to do with the unfolding story. The Witness is pricey at $20, but it's half of the price of the Steam version, even if it's only available on the SHIELD TV.

You wake up, alone, on a strange island full of puzzles that will challenge and surprise you. You don't remember who you are, and you don't remember how you got here, but there's one thing you can do: explore the island in hope of discovering clues, regaining your memory, and somehow finding your way home. The Witness is a single-player game in an open world with dozens of locations to explore and over 500 puzzles.

Shadow Blade: Reload

The original Shadow Blade was a well-received action runner, sort of a blend between games like Shinobi and Jetpack Joyride. The sequel brings in a lot more story to the experience with comic book-style cutscenes and anime-inspired character designs. There's a lot to like in the fluid combat and bright level design, especially for fans of the original, but players will need to be good with on-screen controls to make it through 40 levels. IT's a premium game, $5 with no in-app purchases.

Shadow Blade is an action-platformer set in a visually striking world where the ancient teachings of ninjas and samurai clash upon a modern landscape. Sprint through stages littered with traps, slaying enemies along your path without hesitation as Kuro, the blade of shadow. Darkness and chaos are once again creeping into the world of man. The covenant made in a time almost forgotten has failed, the three clans now in a violent struggle for dominance.

March to a Million

Kairosoft's latest mobile manager game is all about talent. Attract singers and other creative types to your agency, book them for shows, expand your office and clientele. It has the same formula as pretty much all Kairosoft games, and unlike some of the developer's latter games, it uses the standard $5 premium setup with no ads or in-app purchases. Bravo.

Become the boss of a talent agency in this management simulation game. Hire up-and-coming unique talent by advertising and scouting. Start by deciding on a record company. Give your new artists lessons and steady training, and if they can dazzle the judges in the auditions, they'll get the chance to debut as a professional singer. Once they've debuted, hold events and jobs around the country, produce albums and have them interact with fans at concerts to raise their popularity.

Journey of Haha

Journey of Haha couldn't be more obviously inspired by The Legend of Zelda if its heroine was wearing a little green cap. But that's not a bad thing, and just because the developers know their classics doesn't mean they have nothing new to offer. The descending stages in this game are all single rooms, not sprawling dungeons, each one more focused on puzzles and mazes than core combat. The retro inspirations make for some intriguing gameplay mechanisms. It's $2 with no in-app purchases, so trying it out won't cost you much.

Journey with "Haha" as she ascends a deadly tower. Face new challenges in each room, including new obstacles, enemies and traps. Don't rely on your speed or strength to get you through this; only your smarts can help you reach the top. Absolutely no ads, in-app purchases, notifications, or any of that junk. Just play and have a good experience. That's how games were meant to be.

Cluckles' Adventure

Cluckles' Adventure is a classic action-platformer game in the vein of Ghosts & Goblins. Also, it stars a chicken, because why not? The fantasy-themed stages are pleasantly spooky (in a Super NES sense, anyway) and combat is fast and tight. Stages are big and tuned fro exploration rather than speed, and with more than a hundred of them available in the free game ($2 removes advertising), it shouldn't leave players wanting.

Hello, Id just like to thank everybody who has downloaded and played Cluckles Adventure for making Cluckles a huge success. Cluckles was released two weeks ago and since then I have had overwhelmingly positive feedback along with plenty of requests for additional features. The number one feature requested by users is for touch controls to be adjustable. So just a heads-up that adjustable controls are on their way, with that feature to be released very soon.

The Light Inside Us

The Light Inside of Us is an odd name for a stage-based strategy game. This one is all about navigating through the isometric stage and triggering certain conditions along the way, changing the nature of the light-based creatures you control. The low-poly visuals are stark and interesting, though the somewhat methodical gameplay won't appeal to everyone. It's $2 with no in-app purchases, though at the moment it's in "unreleased" beta.

The Light Inside Us is an abstract action/strategy game set in an isometric world where light is sentient. You control a body made up of small particles which are the children of light, and you must guide them through a strange and tough world to reunite them with their mother. By going through differently colored regions you are equipped with different powers. You must use these powers to shoot and convert other sinister corrupted light which try to erode away all your particles.

HERO Unit

HERO Unit is another one of those simulated "assistance" games, a la Lifeline. But in this one you play as a 911 dispatcher, helping out in some very realistic (and very scary) emergency situations. Though everything is text-based, the random nature of the incoming "calls" and the dire nature of the character's scenarios make this one a very high-stress story, so consider yourself warned. The game is one dollar with no in-app purchases.

Welcome to Hotline Emergency Response Operators "H.E.R.O." police emergency hotline. HERO agents play the role of police call operators. Each agent is dedicated to a special device that enables them to respond to emergency calls in real time, right within the HERO app. The game’s premise lies around the concept that each HERO agent is given their own HERO Portable Rescue Device to respond to incoming emergencies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Z-Exemplar

Z-Exemplar is one of those games that positively revels in its retro sensibilities. This one's basically a carbon copy of side-scrolling shooters like R-Type, complete with pixelated graphics and more bullets than a Tarantino movie. Fans of the style should be in 8-bit heaven, even before they unlock more than 20 kinds of weapons. Z-Exemplar is $3 up front, and the Play Store says it has in-app purchases, but I can't find them in the game itself.

Z-Exemplar is a side-scrolling shooter in the tradition of R-Type, Gradius, Nemesis and other classic arcade games from the past. Borrowing its aesthetic from the computers of yesteryear (specifically the Sinclair ZX Spectrum) Z-Exemplar combines bright, bold, 8-bit pixel art with frantic action and an epic mission to conquer a galaxy of almost 1000 planets. Z-Exemplar was conceived as a love letter to the ZX Spectrum.

Gunhouse

Gunhouse is an odd one. The sliding tile puzzles of the main game board control a series of towers that can are upgraded and enhanced by your puzzle performance. And that's before we even get to the crazy animated character design - it looks like something Willy Wonka would make on an acid trip. If you're looking for something that is seriously out there, give it a shot - it's only $3 with no in-app purchases.

Load your guns. Rain death from above. Protect your valuable orphans. Defeat giant, improbable bosses. Gunhouse is part puzzle, part active tower defense, as you make big combos to launch a hail of bullets and special attacks at the alien invaders who would like nothing better than to consume your delicious orphan friends. With infinite levels, upgradeable weapons, a unique art style, and music by Fez composer Disasterpeace, Gunhouse from Necrosoft Games will entertain the heck right out of you, maybe.

Samurai Saga

If Genji, the cyborg ninja from Overwatch had a favorite mobile game, this would be it. Samurai Saga blends some of the classic ninja game elements from the 16-bit era with an endless runner setup that has a surprising amount of movement Ent and verticality options. The art is impressive too, switching from a conventional palette to lighted silhouettes and back again with ease. Samurai Saga is free with IAP going up to only $6.

Samurai Saga combines old-school platformer charm with fluid physics to create an intensely satisfying enemy-stomping experience. Play a sword-slashing shuriken-slinging samurai on an epic quest. Unlock and master legendary skills to counter your many foes. WATCH OUT. Samurai Saga is easy to learn but HARD TO MASTER. You're in for a serious challenge, but the reward and satisfaction for those who can master the way of the Samurai is great indeed. Do you have what it takes?

Avignon: A Clash of Popes

Have you ever wanted to be the pope? Probably not, if you're browsing a website that's all about material possessions. But if you'd like to have a stab at the politics and intrigue of papal ascension, Avignon: A Clash of Popes is a card game here to indulge you. You'll have to petition church leaders and curry favor and influence to get that funny-shaped hat. Single and multiplayer modes are included for one dollar, with another dollar in in-app purchases for expanded cards.

Vie for the papacy in the 14th century in Avignon: A Clash of Popes; petition members of the Church for influence to build your congregation, or eliminate your rival by cleverly positioning your followers.

Based on the highly successful card game

Petition Cardinals, Bishops, and Inquisitors to use their unique powers to pull characters to your side, or your opponent's side

Play against a friend or the Computer in multiple game modes

Expand your game with optional expansion cards

Lunaform

Here's an interesting take on the "break the blocks" formula, sort of putting it in reverse. As light comes intro the hexagonal grid, it's your job to move tiles around to make sure that the correct spaces get filled up. This gets more complex as more colors are introduced and obstacles can move light around before it gets there. It's a novel spin on an old idea, and the simple graphics do a good job of matching a chaotic field clear at the same time. The main game is a dollar, but there's also a free version.

Lunaform is a puzzle arcade game like breakout, but instead of destroying all of the blocks your trying to fill them up. Swap the hexes just in time to catch stars of the same color, and fill up the grid to complete the level. Sounds easy at first, but later on increasingly complex star patterns emerge, and the hex grid gets larger as you work on harder planets. Your goal is to finish constructing the solar system by building each planet, accomplished by beating each level.

Soul Knight

Soul Knight is a bullet hell shooter with a fantasy theme: you're a knight/rogue/wizard/thief in a top-down alien dungeon trying to kill everything that moves. And it's a good thing, too, since everything that moves also wants to kill you. Tons of weapons and upgrades are scattered through randomly-generated levels, along with NPCs that can be recruited for a little AI assistance. The game is unreleased right now, but you can try it for free with IAP that goes up to $3.

“In a time of gun and sword, the magical stone that maintains the balance of the world is stolen by high-tech aliens. The world is hanging on a thin thread. It all depends on you retrieving the magical stone…” We honestly can’t keep making it all up. Let’s just shoot some alien minions. This is the game you have always wanted in your subconscious. Explore the dungeon, collect crazy weapons, dodge bullets and shoot‘em all up.

electronia

Electronica is a puzzle game that should be a particular treat for electrical engineers: all the stages are based on standard electrical diagrams. As you'd expect, the circuits get more complex as the levels progress, eventually leading to some real head-scratching parallel and series issues. It's a fairly niche experience, but it's only a buck fifty with no ads or in-app purchases.

electronia is a minimalistic puzzle game that focuses on beautiful design and electrons on their way through electric network puzzles. It features 50 lovingly handcrafted levels with slightly increasing difficulty level and provides a very relaxing and positive user experience. You can expect a playtime of 1-4 hours, depending on how fast you are. After you finish all network puzzles, a small bonus surprise awaits you.

Planet of Heroes - Action Moba

MOBAs, in the style of League of Legends or DOTA, are hard things to get right on mobile. This one is hoping to win a large following by making the experience faster for on-the-go players, with top-down battles between diverse heroes lasting just 7 minutes. PVP and single-player is available, even in the game's unreleased state, though only 10 heroes are on the roster so far. It's free, and surprisingly, the in-app purchases are limited to just one dollar at the moment.

Planet of Heroes is an exciting realtime action game for smartphones. We settle for quick 7-minute matches in beautiful graphics with stunning effects, tactical depth and gripping battles. Brawl in PVP with friends, explore challenging missions in the PVE Campaigns, and craft items to make your heroes more awesome. There is no reason to miss your Moba when away from home – we’ve got a Casual eSports League with an ELO-like system, real prizes within events, offline tournaments,

Kult of Ktulu: Olympic

The latest game-book to hit the Play Store has something of of an obsession with H.P. Lovecraft, with perhaps just a bit of James Cameron's 90s work thrown in. It follows a female protagonist on a Gilded Age ocean liner, who soon discovers that strange things are afoot on the White Star line. Basic Choose Your Own Adventure progression and creepy themes abound. The whole game can be unlocked for $3.

When the ship of the White Star Line leaves Southampton for New York, a frail young girl leaves Old Europe for the New World. Unaware of the cyclopean forces ready to unleash upon her, the long-awaited trip may well change into a nightmarish Atlantic crossing. Kult of Ktulu : Olympic immerses the player in the ocean depths, in search of the dark secrets of a mystical cult.

Sushi Cat

Pachinko is a Japanese arcade game with elements of both slot machines and pinball. Sushi Cat is a cat that likes to eat sushi. This Android port of a web Flash game brings these two elements into glorious conjunction. Gameplay is physics-based and fairly straightforward, with 27 levels including different obstacles and variables. At the moment it's free with no in-app purchases.

He's cuddly. He's squishy. All he needs is sushi and love. Pachinko-style physics puzzle game Sushi Cat is free on Android, with 27 levels of awesome fun for everyone. Based on the hit Flash game series loved by millions, Sushi Cat now fits in your phone for you to get your puzzle game fix on the go. In the name of love, drop your kitty from the top of the screen and watch him bounce off obstacles, nomming delicious nigiri and gathering power-ups, to meet your target goal.

Odin's Protectors

This isn't the first action-RPG we've seen based on Norse mythology, but I don't think I've ever seen one so varied. At different points it uses turn-based combat, minigames, old-school dungeon crawling, and swapping puzzles at various points. Putting all those differing parts together actually makes for a cohesive whole, though the art style can be a little inconsistent. This one is three bucks with no in-app purchases, at least at the moment.

Odin's Protectors is a character-building RPG based loosely on Norse Mythology. Unlike most role-playing games, your character's attributes and equipment are improved solely through several different mini-games. These improvements will increase the character's Power Level, which is a rough gauge of battle prowess. However, to truly determine one's power, players must battle other Asgardians in the Tower of Valhalla to become a mighty Odin Protector (OP).