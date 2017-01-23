The LG G6 is the company's chance to come back from the embarrassing disaster of 2016's G5 and "friends." Those modular friends never caught on, but will the G6's rounded display? Maybe—the Galaxy S8 is rumored to sport a similar shape, but one thing the two phones might not share is the ARM chip. According to a new report on Forbes, the LG G6 will run a Snapdragon 821 instead of the 835.

The report claims that an unnamed industry insider who has knowledge of the G6 made this statement on the down-low. Samsung will get first crack at the Snapdragon 835, and only after the GS8 is launched will the chip be available in sufficient quantities for other OEMs to build phones around it. As we pointed out when the 835 was announced, Samsung is the only manufacturing partner for the Snapdragon 835 so far—it's based on Samsung's 10nm manufacturing process. It's possible Samsung Electronics essentially ordered their entire capacity ahead of time, knowing that would freeze out competitors.

This situation leaves LG with few options. The company could push back the G6 launch by months until it can get enough chips to release, or it could do what it's apparently doing and just use a Snapdragon 821. We should have a better idea what the G6 and Galaxy S8 have in store before long. For now, this doesn't look good for Qualcomm as it heads into a legal battle with the FTC and Apple.