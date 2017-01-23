The computer in your pocket can do amazing things like play HD videos, access all the knowledge of mankind, and send messages all over the world. It can also do math with a calculator app. Google's Calculator app has been updated to v7.2, and it includes a long, long, loooooooooong overdue feature—history.
There does not appear to be a lot that's new here, at least compared to the last 7.1.1 release. History is accessible by dragging down the display at the top. It offers a scrollable list of past calculations with the newest at the bottom. The digits in the main display also seem to have changed from gray to black in this version. See below.
Left: Old, Right: New
If you haven't used the Google Calculator app for a while, there might be things that are new to you. History and the slight UI tweak appear to be all the legitimately new stuff for now. If we spot anything else, we'll update. As usual, you can grab the new version right now from APK Mirror if you don't want to wait for it to make its way to you via the Play Store.
- Thanks:
- Adam and Anton
